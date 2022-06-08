Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $161.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

