Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $254,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $257,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,208,000 after buying an additional 185,183 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $17,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,183,000 after buying an additional 156,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

