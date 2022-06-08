Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $269,000 Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

