Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $285,000 Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

