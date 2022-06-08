Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,498,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 352,794 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,380,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,202,000 after buying an additional 243,693 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 81.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $6,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

