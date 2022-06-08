Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,483 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,311 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in DiDi Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,514 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DiDi Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

NYSE:DIDI opened at 2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.37 and a 1-year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

