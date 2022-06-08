Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

Shares of DEED stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

