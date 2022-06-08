Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after buying an additional 78,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after buying an additional 52,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 234,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,193,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RPV stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $88.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.