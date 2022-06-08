Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $250,000 Investment in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of AFC Gamma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $358.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

