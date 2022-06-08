Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of ContraFect as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. ContraFect Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

