Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 551 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,242,000 after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

