Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,015 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 235.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 34.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $915,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.09.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

