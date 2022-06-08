Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 98 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average of $176.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

