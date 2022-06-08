Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,200 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

