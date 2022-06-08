Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $268.48 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $239.58 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.07.

