Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after buying an additional 150,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,751,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 118,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,496,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

