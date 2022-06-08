Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 297.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toro were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toro by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Toro stock opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

