Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Northrim BanCorp worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $249.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In other news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Mccambridge bought 800 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,726.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,660 shares of company stock worth $195,724 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.