Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 330,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.18%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

