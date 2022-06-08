Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

