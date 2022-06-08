Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

