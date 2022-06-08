Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDACU. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Shares of SDACU opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

