Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,011 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,824,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

