Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,180 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,127 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

