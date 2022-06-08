Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 133,486 Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVIU opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

