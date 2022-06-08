Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,799 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SVSVU stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

