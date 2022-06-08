Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,089 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Hess stock opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $14,006,283 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

