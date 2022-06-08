Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 214 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,266,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bill.com by 159,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,664 shares of company stock worth $13,106,028. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

