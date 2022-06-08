Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 939 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.83. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

