Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,989 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,161 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,859,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,925,044 shares of company stock worth $33,421,981. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Groupon stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

