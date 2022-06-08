Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($52.63) to GBX 4,400 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

