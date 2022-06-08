Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

