Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 16.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 103.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

