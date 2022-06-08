Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Sage Therapeutics worth $38,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.32.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

