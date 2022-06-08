SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Down to $64.30

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.30, but opened at $61.50. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 79,481 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.