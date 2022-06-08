Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 706.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

