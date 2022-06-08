Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.44.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $79,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.