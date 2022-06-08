Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 21.33% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPOP opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

