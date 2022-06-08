SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.77.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 188.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1,136.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 174,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 160,403 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $533.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

