South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $4,974,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 474,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 303,613 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $6,729,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $359,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.