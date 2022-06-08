South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $4,974,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 474,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 303,613 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $6,729,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $359,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
