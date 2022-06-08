SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of SouthState worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SouthState by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $62,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

