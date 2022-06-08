Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.