Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Summit Materials by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of SUM opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

