Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Sunnova Energy International worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,134 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.