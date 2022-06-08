SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.70. SunPower shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 33,883 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 2.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $22,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $11,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
