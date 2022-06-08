SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.70. SunPower shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 33,883 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Get SunPower alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 2.05.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $22,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $11,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.