Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Talos Energy worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

TALO opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.28. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,954,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,131,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,506,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,901,660. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

