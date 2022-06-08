TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €21.00 ($22.58) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. TeamViewer has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.30.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.