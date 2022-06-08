The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €56.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($60.22) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €54.52 ($58.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.95 and a 200-day moving average of €57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 52-week high of €76.98 ($82.77).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.