The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 710” Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 710 ($8.90) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.27) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 581 ($7.28).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 536.10 ($6.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 444.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

