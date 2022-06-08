The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.11% of RealReal worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 831,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 206,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 69.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,265,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 519,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.49. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.